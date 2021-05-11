Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.67 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.92.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.