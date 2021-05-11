Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of RBLX traded up $13.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 30,416,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,943. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

