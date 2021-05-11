Robert W. Baird Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

