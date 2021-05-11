Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. 1,248,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

