Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,943. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

