Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €125.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.70 ($129.06).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM opened at €87.94 ($103.46) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.18 and its 200-day moving average is €83.12. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.