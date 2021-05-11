Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

