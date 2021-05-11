Reviewing The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and The Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.50% 12.19% 2.80% The Progressive 12.13% 28.89% 7.53%

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Progressive has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and The Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 The Progressive 3 8 4 0 2.07

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. The Progressive has a consensus target price of $97.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than The Progressive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of The Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and The Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 1.13 $2.09 billion $5.65 11.66 The Progressive $39.02 billion 1.59 $3.97 billion $6.72 15.74

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats The Progressive on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to place business owner's policies, general and professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

