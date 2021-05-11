Reviewing CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

27.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CB Financial Services and TowneBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $60.47 million 1.96 $14.33 million $2.38 9.14 TowneBank $673.41 million 3.43 $138.78 million $1.93 16.49

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.01%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than TowneBank.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services -15.62% 6.05% 0.65% TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and twenty-one branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as two loan production offices in Fayette and Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.