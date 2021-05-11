Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

RSSS stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.