Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently:

4/28/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $164.00.

4/19/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.