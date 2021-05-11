Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rexel (RXEEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY):

4/30/2021 – Rexel was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2021 – Rexel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/15/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/1/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of RXEEY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Rexel S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

