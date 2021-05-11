Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/20/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

4/13/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

4/2/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/30/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 887,563 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,127. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

