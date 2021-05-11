Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: PPRQF):

5/4/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

