Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

OSIS stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

