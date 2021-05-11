Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 74.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.