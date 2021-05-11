Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 213.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.