Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. Repay has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

