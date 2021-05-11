Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

RNLSY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. Renault has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

