Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Ren has a market cap of $891.20 million and approximately $125.07 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.18 or 0.09099628 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

