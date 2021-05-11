Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,662,000 after purchasing an additional 399,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,648,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.70.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.43. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $177.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.