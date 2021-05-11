RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $6.00. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 175,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

