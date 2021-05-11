RED (RED) One Day Volume Tops $251,649.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. RED has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $251,649.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.04 or 0.00638765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002452 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

