Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $36.50 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

GWLIF traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. 2,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.