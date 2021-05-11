Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF) recently:

5/10/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

