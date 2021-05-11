RealNetworks (RNWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

