Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RYN opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

