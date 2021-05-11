Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

