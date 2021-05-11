Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 7,801 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

