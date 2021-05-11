Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $307.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.69. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $309.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

