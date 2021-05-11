Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

