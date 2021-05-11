Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

NYSE NSC opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

