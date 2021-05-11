Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 18,578 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.