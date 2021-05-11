Raymond James Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $95.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

