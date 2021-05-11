Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.95 million.

Rambus stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. 704,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

