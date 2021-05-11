Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $896,322.34

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $896,322.34 and approximately $14,799.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00712387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00247864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01166090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00721903 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,400,000 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

