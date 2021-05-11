Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

RADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

