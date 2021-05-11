Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 250,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.