Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 124.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,600 shares during the period. Rackspace Technology makes up approximately 4.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

RXT stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 155,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

