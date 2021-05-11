R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires 119 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average is $230.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.