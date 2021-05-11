Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $54.75 million and $8.10 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

