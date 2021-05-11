QuickSwap Achieves Market Cap of $118.75 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $743.34 or 0.01333030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $118.75 million and $7.42 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00739641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00066989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00247700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.50 or 0.01164755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.56 or 0.00741642 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.