Qtum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.67 or 0.00044024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,390,582 coins and its circulating supply is 98,356,779 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

