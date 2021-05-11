Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $528.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 483,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 209,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 145,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

