Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Boosted by Wedbush

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $301.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,515 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,425. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

