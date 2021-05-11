Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PennantPark Investment Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

