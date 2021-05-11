Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

SMP stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

