Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.