Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Increased by Analyst

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

PENN opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

