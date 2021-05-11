Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Raised by Analyst

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DNOW opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.